After the rally on Wednesday, Bitcoin has again crashed below $40k. It has recently made a low of $38.2k and has since recovered a bit. Currently, the price is at $38.7k, and soon it will be testing a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin could extend losses below $38k suggests metrics - March 11, 2022
- Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000 - March 11, 2022
- Bitcoin Is Trading Sideways: Wait for a Breakdown or Breakout - March 10, 2022