Arthur Hayes predicted in a recent market commentary that Bitcoin could plunge to $30,000 in 2024. Hayes, a Bitcoin billionaire known for founding the BitMEX crypto derivatives exchange, published his forecast in a blog post on Wednesday. He warned that …
