A loose group of developers are testing out the idea that the combination of bitcoin and orbital communication might provide a means for stopping governments or other powerful entities from …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Could Help Stop News Censorship – from Space - July 13, 2019
- Pullback Over? Bitcoin Bounces $600 from $11K Price Support - July 13, 2019
- Bitcoin Falls under $11,450 as US Stock Market Sees Minor Downturn - July 13, 2019