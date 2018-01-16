The values of Bitcoin, Ripple, and other cryptocurrencies have been crashing lately, but one analyst is predicting a huge rise ahead for Bitcoin—with a forecast for it to reach as high as $100,000 in 2018. For that to happen, each unit of Bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin slides 18 percent on crackdown fears - January 16, 2018
- Bitcoin Could Hit $100,000 This Year, Says Analyst Who’s Been Right Before - January 16, 2018
- Bitcoin crashes towards $11,000 during ‘cryptocurrency bloodbath’ - January 16, 2018