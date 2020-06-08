Bitcoin Could Hit $300,000 In Five Years Even Without ‘Institutional Adoption’
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-06-08
Bitcoin bulls are currently out in force, talking up the cryptocurrency amid unprecedented central bank stimulus and quantitative easing. The bitcoin price, which has failed to hold its ground over …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)