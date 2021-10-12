Bitcoin could hit $70,000 in December, based on this valuation model, some analysts say

Bitcoin slipped more than 4% after it rose above $57,800 on Monday, the first time since May. The cryptocurrency BTCUSD, +1.23% is recently trading at $55,526, down 3.3% for the past 24 hours. Bitcoin …
