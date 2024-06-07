The bullish breakout is likely to happen on Friday or next week. Bitcoin {{BTC}} may be setting up for a rise to $83,000 as it completes a major bullish price pattern on the daily chart, according to technical analysis by 10x Research. A price move above $ …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Predicting Bitcoin’s price in a Web3 world - June 7, 2024
- Bitcoin Could Lift to $83K in the Coming Days, Analyst Says - June 7, 2024
- Bitcoin Poised for Breakout: Weak NFP Data Could Trigger Rally to All-Time Highs - June 7, 2024