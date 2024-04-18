IncomeSharks, a crypto analyst, has predicted the future of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price. According to the forecast, the cryptocurrency could experience a significant drop below the $60,000 mark before potentially witnessing a ‘hate halving rally.
