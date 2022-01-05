Despite bitcoin’s ebbs and flows, the cryptocurrency could reach $100,000 — according to analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, it is steadily pushing out gold’s place in the store of value market. After …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Could Reach $100K And Overtake Gold’s Market Share: Goldman Sachs - January 4, 2022
- Why A Billionaire Bitcoin And Ethereum Skeptic Suddenly Just Flipped And Made A Wild Crypto Price Prediction - January 4, 2022
- Bitcoin dominance lowest since May 2018; starts off 2022 underperforming smaller cryptocurrencies - January 4, 2022