Arthur Hayes, CEO/Co-Founder, BitMEX, discussed the outlook for bitcoin with Doug Krizner and Juliette Saly. He sees volatility in bitcoin as being a good thing and went on to say he sees it continuing to rise in 2018, with 5 times the current value being …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Could Rise to $50,000 in 2018 - December 4, 2017
- 3 Charts to Know: Bitcoin Even Beats Bezos – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - December 4, 2017
- 2 Events That Could Send Bitcoin Back Towards $1K - December 4, 2017