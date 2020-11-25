Anthony Pompliano told CNBC Janet Yellen is “notorious” for tolerating higher levels of inflation and her nomination could push bitcoin higher.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin could soar to $100,000 by the end of next year as demand rapidly exceeds supply, says a crypto investor - November 25, 2020
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Loses Momentum at $19.4K; Ethereum Fees Increasing - November 25, 2020
- Bitcoin could soar to $100,000 by the end of next year as demand rapidly exceeds supply, a crypto investor says - November 25, 2020