Anthony Pompliano told CNBC Janet Yellen is “notorious” for tolerating higher levels of inflation and her nomination could push bitcoin higher.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin could soar to $100,000 by the end of next year as supply rapidly exceeds demand, says a crypto investor - November 25, 2020
- Celebrate Bitcoin Black Friday, Propel The Bitcoin Circular Economy - November 25, 2020
- How to Answer Your Family’s Bitcoin Questions This Thanksgiving - November 25, 2020