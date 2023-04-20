The latest Distributed Ledger column from MarketWatch: a weekly look at the most important moves and news in crypto.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin could soon reach $45,000 if this pattern repeats, analyst says. Has the crypto started a new bull market? - April 20, 2023
- Bitcoin Racing Team Will Put Bitcoin In Front Of Millions Of Racing Fans In The Porsche Carrera Cup - April 20, 2023
- World’s First Bitcoin Real Estate Marketplace Launches Through Coinbase Integration - April 20, 2023