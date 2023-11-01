This stablecoin supply ratio metric, which acts as an important measure of the dominance of stablecoins vs. Bitcoin, has surged to a new all-time high at 4.13 on Oct. 25, according to data from Glassnode. Such a surge hints at a significant appetite for Bitcoin accumulation on-chain.
