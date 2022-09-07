The crypto market cap was hovering around the $1tn mark on Tuesday, then a sudden rapid sell-off saw all blue-chip crypto charts turn red as prices plummeted. The combined valuation of all …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin hits lowest level since June as cryptocurrency market drops below $1 trillion again - September 7, 2022
- Bitcoin crash triggers crypto rout wiping out $15bn overnight - September 7, 2022
- Crypto On Sept. 7: Bitcoin Slips Below $19,000, Ether Drops More Than 8% - September 7, 2022