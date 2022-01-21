Bitcoin crashes 10% to a six-month low below $38,000, as cryptocurrencies follow tech stocks lower

Bitcoin plunged as much as 10% to a six-month low below $38,000 on Friday as cryptocurrencies dropped across the board, following tech stocks lower. Bitcoin was down 9% to $38,274 on the Coinbase …
