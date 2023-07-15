Bitcoin prices nosedived on Saturday after leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance reportedly laid off roughly 1,000 workers, and the layoffs could continue. Bitcoin slipped back nearly $30,000 per token after the news emerged late on Friday,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin crashes over reports of Binance laying off 1,000 employees - July 15, 2023
- Ripple’s Legal Win Boosts Altcoins, Pushes Bitcoin Below 50% - July 14, 2023
- Eric Adams, NYC Mayor: Bitcoin not a Security - July 14, 2023