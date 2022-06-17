Bitcoin is now trading at $21,000, down about $47,000 since last November when it neared $68,000. Prominent companies like crypto exchange Coinbase, after hiring aggressively all year, have turned to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Elon Musk Suddenly Hit With Huge $258 Billion Crypto Pyramid Scheme Lawsuit Over Dogecoin Amid A Devastating Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Crash - June 16, 2022
- Bitcoin eases from 18-month low as crypto market stabilizes - June 16, 2022
- Bitcoin Crashes to $21,000, Coinbase Lays Off 18 Percent of Work Force - June 16, 2022