Bitcoin topped $12,000 early in the week before falling off a cliff Wednesday and Thursday, sinking as much as 17% toward $10,000. Crypto hedge fund executi …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Crashes With Tech Stocks; DeFi’s $1 Billion Token - September 6, 2020
- Forget Bitcoin! I’d invest £5 a day in cheap UK shares in an ISA to get rich and retire early - September 5, 2020
- Warning! Bitcoin could destroy your wealth. I’d buy UK shares instead - September 5, 2020