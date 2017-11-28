The value of one bitcoin has gone past $10,000 (£7,493). The virtual currency reached the benchmark for the first time, just days after it passed $9,000. It caps a remarkable rise in value for the crypto-currency, which was trading below $1,000 at the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin crosses $10,000 milestone - November 28, 2017
- Bitcoin Blasts to Record $10,000 as Bubble Warnings Multiply - November 28, 2017
- Former NYSE CEO Niederauer on U.S. Stocks, Bitcoin – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - November 28, 2017