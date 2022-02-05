Bitcoin seems to have stabilized. Prices have started a slight rebound and are now at their highest in two weeks. The king of cryptocurrencies exceeded the symbolic threshold of $40,000 per unit for …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Growing The Bitcoin Development Ecosystem In Africa - February 5, 2022
- Billionaire Michael Saylor, Winklevoss Bros Celebrate Bitcoin Rebound - February 5, 2022
- Bitcoin Crosses $40k for First Time in 2 Weeks. Is This the Comeback? - February 5, 2022