Bitcoin rose above its 50-day moving average on Monday for the first time in more than two months. The largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 3% to $42,956, compared with the 50-day technical mark …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin crosses key technical level after biggest one-day gain in months - February 7, 2022
- MicroStrategy CEO Reffirms Trust In Bitcoin, Calls It A 100-Year Investment - February 7, 2022
- Bitcoin Tops 50-Day Average for First Time Since November - February 7, 2022