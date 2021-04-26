Bitcoin Crypto Market Dominance On Verge Of Slipping Below 50% As Dogecoin, Other Minor Alts Charge Ahead

Bitcoin’s (BTC) market dominance is tethering on the verge of falling below 50% even as Dogecoin (DOGE) and other altcoins grow in stature. What Happened: BTC had a dominance of 50.15% near press time …

Read Full Story