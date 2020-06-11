Bitcoin Daily: Bank Of Ghana Eyes Digital Currency; 4,000 Crypto Trader Accounts Now Frozen In China Probe

The Bank of Ghana continues to consider the creation of a digital currency, facilitating innovation and piloting ideas like a central bank cryptocurrency.
