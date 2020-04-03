Blockchain company Binance has acquired the CoinMarketCap cryptocurrency data tracking website, according to an announcement. CoinMarketCap, which is a source for digital currency prices and exchange …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin Daily: Binance Acquires CoinMarketCap; SEC Seeks Comment On BSTX Rule Change Proposal
Blockchain company Binance has acquired the CoinMarketCap cryptocurrency data tracking website, according to an announcement. CoinMarketCap, which is a source for digital currency prices and exchange …