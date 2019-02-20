Digital currency exchange Binance, which has approximately $1 billion in trading volumes each day, rolled out a decentralized trading service (dex), according to reports. With the concept of a dex, us…
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- A DIY Bitcoin Lightning Node Project Just Hit Its 1.0 Milestone - February 20, 2019
- Bitcoin Daily: Binance Rolls Out Decentralized Exchange; Wyoming Legislators Pass Multiple Crypto Bills - February 20, 2019
- Bitcoin And Ethereum Daily Price Forecast – Profit Booking Activity Influence Mixed Price Action Among Major Cryptocoins - February 20, 2019