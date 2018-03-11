Bitcoin’s price staggered on Wednesday (March 7), Reuters reported. The price of the marquee name in cryptocurrencies dipped as low as $9,450 in intraday trading when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced there were “potentially …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Daily: Binance Sells Its Users’ Altcoins, Bitcoin Dives As Cryptos Caught In SEC Crosshairs - March 11, 2018
- Bitcoin Is An Illusion, Like Everything Else You Value In Life. Here’s a Quick Example. - March 11, 2018
- How to mine Bitcoin - March 10, 2018