Bitcoin drops to its lowest point in years. Bitcoin is being used more in Egypt. China’s blockchain hospital faces scrutiny. KuCoin hackers ID’d.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Drops To 23-Month Low; Bitcoin Use Up In Egypt - October 4, 2020
- BitMEX charges, Bitcoin stays calm, KuCoin ‘identifies’ hack suspects: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 28–Oct. 4 - October 4, 2020
- Former EU Parliament Member Godfrey Bloom Who Calls Banking System a Scam Bought His First Bitcoin - October 4, 2020