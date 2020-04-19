Investors might be keeping their bitcoins prior to halving in May, at which point rewards for each block mined will be reduced, CoinDesk reported. The seven-day moving average for all bitcoin held in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Exchange Balances Drop Prior To Halving; Price Of Physical Gold Jumps As ‘Digital Gold’ Falls - April 18, 2020
- Trader: This Bitcoin Halving Scenario Is as Likely as Aliens Hacking Your Wallet - April 18, 2020
- Forget gold and Bitcoin. Here’s how I’d invest in 2020 to achieve financial freedom - April 18, 2020