Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Tops $10K; Malaysia SC To Expand Digital Wallet Regulations
1 min ago
2020-07-26
Bitcoin surpassed $10,000 on Sunday for the first time since June, hitting $10,200. Bitcoin has been negatively impacted by the pandemic over the past few months.
