Bitcoin Daily: Canaan Reports $148.6M In Losses For 2019; Shopping App Fold Signs On To Visa Fast Track Program
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-04-10
Canaan Creative, the Chinese bitcoin miner maker, registered a net loss of $148.6 million for last year on $204.3 million in revenue, CoinDesk reported. The company said it had $114.7 million net loss …
