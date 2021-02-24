Bitcoin Daily: Cannabis eCommerce Platform American Green To Accept Bitcoin Payments; Crypto Custody Platform Koine Enters Insolvency

American Green announced it will be expanding its eCommerce platform in March to include bitcoin payments to help people pay for cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp.
