People flying with Norwegian Air will soon be able to pay for their flights with cryptocurrency, according to CoinDesk. Norwegian Air, one of the largest airlines in Europe, will allow the service …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin-Buying Cash App Is Blowing Up On TikTok - February 21, 2020
- Bitcoin Daily: Gaming Currency Surges In Real Cash; Airline Allows Passengers To Pay In Crypto - February 21, 2020
- Bloomberg Calls for Regulating Crypto Amid Bitcoin’s Volatile Week - February 20, 2020