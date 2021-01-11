Bitcoin Daily: Grayscale CEO Says Pension, Endowment Funds Driving Bitcoin Rally; NYC Bar Owner Selling Two Locales For Bitcoin

Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein said the firm has seen increased crypto investments from pension funds and endowments, driving growth and acceptance.
