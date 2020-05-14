The IRS is seeking to have contractors assist in auditing digital currency tax returns, according to a CryptoTrader.Tax post, which cited an email from the agency.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Daily: IRS Eyes Hiring Contractors To Help With Crypto Taxes; Phemex Exchange To Launch Subscriptions Instead Of Charging Per Trade - May 13, 2020
- Binance CEO Sees Virus-Era Growth, Boost to Bitcoin From Halving - May 13, 2020
- Market Wrap: Some Miners Face an Uncertain Future Despite Rising Bitcoin Price - May 13, 2020