Bitcoin Daily: LinkedIn Co-Founder Seeks $20M For Token, Google ‘Bitcoin’ Searches Plummet

Eric Ly, a LinkedIn co-founder, is raising money for a token tied to a future platform called ICOHub, CoinDesk reported. The Hub Token has raised just over $13.5 million in a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT) sale. In all, $20 million is being …
