Overstock’s tZERO isn’t performing as well as expected. According to CoinDesk, since its launch three weeks ago, daily volume for the platform’s tZERO Preferred (TZROP) token has been somewhere betwee…
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Daily: Luxembourg Passes Blockchain Bill; Overstock’s tZERO Volume Sluggish - February 18, 2019
- Crypto Market Round-Up: Another Bitcoin Break Near $4000 or Are The Bulls Rushing the Gate? - February 18, 2019
- Bitcoin To Break 5 Consecutive Months Of Losses. What Is Behind The Move? - February 18, 2019