Bitcoin Daily: Nigeria Moves To Create Crypto Framework; Australia Holds Blockchain Pilot With Singapore

The Federal Ministry of Finance in Nigeria is said to be in discussions with a securities watchdog to create a new crypto, blockchain structure.
