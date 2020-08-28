Bitcoin Daily: ShapeShift Crypto Exchange Alleges $900,000 Employee Bitcoin Theft; Line Debuts Blockchain Platform, Digital Wallet Services

Crypto exchange ShapeShift is suing a former engineer for allegedly stealing $900,000 in bitcoin via programs he installed on their servers.
