A startup in San Francisco called the Real Items Foundation has developed a plugin for Shopify that will use blockchain technology to make sure items being sold on the site are authentic, according to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Daily: Shopify Plugin Uses Blockchain For Authentication, SportsCastr Launches Its Own Crypto - January 22, 2020
- How the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital Lost 100% of His Bitcoin - January 22, 2020
- Bitcoin Demystified: Understanding The New Economy Of Currency - January 22, 2020