Bitcoin Daily: Standard Chartered CEO: Widespread Digital Currencies ‘Inevitable’; Abra Expands To More Than 150 Countries

Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters said he sees the widespread adoption of digital currencies as inevitable and the bank will make a related announcement soon.
