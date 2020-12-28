Bitcoin Daily: Turkey To Test Digital Currency In 2021; Japan Prepares To Issue CBDC; Bitcoin Crests $28,000

The price of bitcoin has passed $28,000 on Sunday (Dec. 27) just hours after also passing $27,000 for the first time, according to the NASDAQ. In a continuing showing of the strength of the …
