U.S. banks are looking at third-party custodians. Gazprombank debuts trading. UNICAS is set to launch in India.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Daily: US Banks Eye Third-Party Custodians For Crypto Investors; UK FinTech Cashaa To Launch Crypto Bank In India - November 1, 2020
- Bitcoin hits $14K, UNI airdrop rejected, scammers target Trump: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 26–Nov. 1 - November 1, 2020
- ‘I got Bitcoin!’ — trick-or-treaters rewarded with crypto - November 1, 2020