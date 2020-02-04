The U.S. Marshals Service is auctioning roughly $40 million in bitcoin, CoinDesk reported on Monday (Feb. 3). The auction of 4,040 confiscated bitcoin — worth $37.7 million at press time — is for …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Daily: US Marshals To Hold Bitcoin Auction; Researchers Claim New ‘Spider’ Tech Can Route Crypto Payments More Efficiently - February 3, 2020
- Data Dive, The Bad, The Worse And The Ugly Edition: Store Closures, Coronavirus And Bitcoin - February 3, 2020
- Elon Musk says Bitcoin scammers impersonating him on Twitter are ‘not cool’ - February 3, 2020