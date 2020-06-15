Bitcoin Daily: Xapo Stops Credit Payments For Crypto; Former CoinFlux Owner Pleads In Crypto-Laundering Case
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-06-14
Xapo, a crypto wallet, will no longer deal in credit card payments for digital asset purchases and will implement new restrictions on bank transfers.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)