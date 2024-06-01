Bitcoin blockchain’s reputation as a network that mainly supports digital gold may be changing as efforts gain traction to add new features via a software upgrade to its code. The front-runner in the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Debate Heats Up Over Software Revamp to Add New Features - June 1, 2024
- Sudden U.S. Dollar Collapse ‘Fear’ Predicted To Trigger A $15.7 Trillion ETF Bitcoin Price Gold Flip As Countries Go ‘Dual Currency’ - June 1, 2024
- Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH Performance Disappoints Investors as DTX Exchange Poised for 100x Surge - June 1, 2024