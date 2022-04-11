Bitcoin Declines as ‘Sugar Rush’ From Miami Crypto Event Fades

Bitcoin briefly dropped below $42,000 for the first time since March 23, sliding back further into the range in which it has traded this year on mounting concerns about rising interest rates.
