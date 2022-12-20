The round, which was funded by angel investors, will provide capital for the company to implement innovative sidechain solutions on the Bitcoin network.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Reaches Debt Restructuring Deal With NYDIG as Bankruptcy Looms - December 20, 2022
- Nio Blackmailed for Millions in Bitcoin by Data-Stealing Hackers - December 20, 2022
- Layer 2 Labs Raises $3M At Launch To Supercharge Bitcoin’s Ecosystem - December 20, 2022