Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001303 BTC on …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Achieves $110.09 Million (BCD) - April 5, 2022
- Bitcoin Cash Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (BCH) - April 5, 2022
- Authorities Shutter Sprawling Dark Web Drug Bazaar and Seize $25 Million in Bitcoin - April 5, 2022