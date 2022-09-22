Bitcoin changed his life, and then mocking its copycats turned him into a micro-celebrity. Now his favorite folks to mock are all the people copying his old playbook.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin diehard Udi Wertheimer trolls against crypto tribalism - September 22, 2022
- Bears punch holes in Bitcoin price technical structure amid a glaring recession in the UK - September 22, 2022
- Russia One Step Closer To Using Bitcoin, Crypto In International Trade as Central Bank, Finance Ministry Agree On Draft Bill - September 22, 2022